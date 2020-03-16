American Red Cross of Northeast Iowa recently honored five people with its Everyday Heroes of Northeast Iowa award.
The recipients are:
- Larry Hoefer. Hoefer performed the Heimlich maneuver to save a choking victim at a steak fry event in Peosta, Iowa.
- Michael Lockard. Lockard helped his older brother escape uninjured from their house when it caught on fire in November. “Overcome by smoke, Michael was unable to reach his brother, but when fire crews arrived, he directed firefighters to his brother’s location for a safe rescue,” the release states. “Despite the total loss of the home, no one was injured that day.”
- Erin Ludescher. Ludescher assisted a motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a crash in Dubuque in May. “At the scene, she instructed bystanders to call 911 while she used a shirt to apply pressure to the man’s leg until the Dubuque Fire Department arrived on scene,” the release states.
- JoAnne and Ruben Roberts. The couple has provided foster and respite care to more than 500 children during the past 35 years in Dubuque County.