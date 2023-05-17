A state-mandated report indicates that a nonprofit organization plans to lay off employees in Dubuque.

Lutheran Services in Iowa plans to lay off 10 employees on July 1 at its Dubuque location at 2255 John F. Kennedy Road, according a report in compliance with the Iowa Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

Recommended for you

Tags

(1) comment

ran17

Nice job eliminating comments that go against your socialist stance. Prove me wrong

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.