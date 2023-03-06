STOCKTON, Ill. — Jo Daviess County authorities have wrapped up an investigation regarding an alleged incident involving prep football players, saying no criminal charges are appropriate in the case.
Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf states in a press release that his office learned in September about allegations regarding an incident among several members of the Stockton High School junior varsity football team during a practice on Sept. 27.
Stockton police began investigating the allegations, which were reported thirdhand to authorities, according to the release.
The press release does not indicate the exact nature of the allegations.
“Police followed established protocols that are in place for investigating the type of allegations rumored to have occurred and the victim was interviewed in accordance with those protocols,” the release states.
Illinois State Police investigators also became involved.
Allendorf writes that state police findings recently were provided to him.
“After a thorough investigation, the evidence does not match the initial allegations from third parties,” Allendorf states in the release. “Accordingly, after reviewing what was presented to me and speaking with the victim’s family, I do not believe criminal charges are appropriate in this matter.”