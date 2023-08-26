A fish at a Dubuque museum prefers to avoid the spotlight.
“He’s a shy guy,” said Amber Rendleman, an animal keeper at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, referring to the museum’s beaugregory, an Atlantic Ocean fish residing in the small mangrove exhibit opposite the museum’s stingray touch tank.
The grayish-blue, oval-shaped beaugregory shares the tank with juvenile lookdowns, bright yellow-green schooling fish that continuously stream back and forth across the front of the tank. Visitors will need to take a more-concentrated look to see the beaugregory.
Recommended for you
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile examines a fish that prefers to remain in the background.
‘KIND OF SHY’
The beaugregory is a common fish in the warm, coastal waters of the Atlantic.
“You can find them from Florida all the way down to Brazil,” Rendleman said. “You can find them in soft, sandy beds, like mangrove areas, as well as reefs. That’s why you will find him in our mangrove swamp exhibit.”
Aquarium visitors will usually spot the beaugregory on the left side of the tank, toward the back.
“It is kind of shy,” Rendleman said. “It will hang out underneath the overhang along the back wall, where it’s darker and a little more sheltered. Sometimes it might move between the mangroves. It’s definitely not an upfront character like the lookdowns.”
The beaugregory fish will eat small invertebrates as well as plant material.
“When I feed the beaugregory, I will feed it small planktonic items because of its small mouth,” Rendleman said. “Usually, if he comes out (from under the overhang) when people are around it’s because I’m tossing food in.”
DON’T MESS WITH A BEAUGREGORY ON GUARD DUTY
Rendleman said male and female beaugregory fish form a pair bond during the breeding season. Once the female lays the eggs, the male fish protects them.
“The bluehead wrasse (fish) is a predator of their eggs, so if a beaugregory is guarding a nest and a wrasse is around, they will fight and protect the eggs if they can,” Rendleman said.
The male beaugregory is territorial, and will spar with other males, too.
“The beaugregory can exhibit aggression if warranted,” Rendleman said.