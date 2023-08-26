Museum creature feature: Beaugregory
A beaugregory swims at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Thursday.

 JESSICA REILLY

A fish at a Dubuque museum prefers to avoid the spotlight.

“He’s a shy guy,” said Amber Rendleman, an animal keeper at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, referring to the museum’s beaugregory, an Atlantic Ocean fish residing in the small mangrove exhibit opposite the museum’s stingray touch tank.

