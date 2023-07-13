Area campgrounds continue to see high numbers of campers, a trend that has remained steady since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dubuque County Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston said a little over 10,000 people camped in the county’s campgrounds in the recently completed 2022-2023 season, up 25% from the prior season.
He said heavy rainfall in the spring this year caused flooding at some of the sites, but county campgrounds are on pace to continue their trend of popularity.
Recommended for you
“Three of our campgrounds are along the Mississippi River, and this spring, serious flooding impacted some of those areas,” he said. “We missed Memorial Day weekend, which is typically the big kickoff weekend for campers, but we’re in good shape now.”
There are seven county-run campgrounds in Dubuque County. Preston said the number of campers looking for reserved campsites has been growing with both local residents and people from outside the area.
“I think camping provides everybody — not just kids — a way to entertain themselves out in nature without a screen in front of them,” said Dubuque resident Diane Unsen at her campsite at Heritage Campground and Pond near Sageville last week.
Preston noted that 30% of the county’s sites can be reserved.
“I think more people prefer knowing they have a site for a weekend instead of on a first-come, first-served basis,” he said.
Preston said officials hope to expand the number of sites that can be reserved as more tourists visit the county seeking amenities.
Chad Breuer, property supervisor at Wyalusing and Nelson Dewey state parks in Grant County, Wis., shared a similar sentiment.
“The big thing for people is they have to make a reservation,” Breuer said. “In the past, you could just show up at a campsite, but now everything (can be reserved), so if you want a spot, I highly encourage people to make a reservation beforehand.”
Breuer said that during the week, the Wyalusing and Nelson Dewey campgrounds are typically 70% full.
“There was a huge spike after the pandemic, and compared to the two previous years, numbers might have leveled out but were still just as strong,” he said.
In late June, Canadian wildfires blanketed the area in a smoky haze. Preston said variables such as that pop up from time to time and do affect overall usage.
“Whether it is smoke, humidity or flooding, all of these events can affect people’s willingness to want to camp,” he said.
Unsen and her adult son, Jacob, also of Dubuque, set out to Heritage Campground and Pond on Friday for a weekend of camping.
This is the second summer the mother and son duo has camped at the site.
“I grew up camping as a Boy Scout, and we would go camping at least once every month,” said Jacob, 29. “Since then, I’ve always enjoyed being outdoors.”
The two chose Heritage Campground and Pond as the spot to set up their tents due to its proximity to their home.
“We usually make a couple of trips a day back and forth from our home. We tend to forget stuff,” Diane joked.
She said she invested in a larger tent to allow her children and grandchildren to camp with them, which the whole family enjoys.