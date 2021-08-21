The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Jesse L. Kirchner, 27, of Galena, Ill., was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
  • Hannah M. Gadient, 25, of 2827 Pennsylvania Ave., No. 9, was arrested at 2:04 a.m. Friday at the intersections of Green and Finley streets on charges of operating while under the influence, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of cocaine.
  • Tanie A. Wilkinson, 32, no known address, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Thursday at the Central Avenue and East 14th Street intersection on charges of public intoxication, interference with official acts and assault of a peace officer. Court documents state Wilkinson assaulted Officer Sade Pointer.
  • Neely M. Burns, 42, of 1009

1/2

  • Garfield Avenue, was arrested at 12:34 p.m. Thursday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state Burns assaulted Matthew D. Perkins, 44, of the same residence.
  • Gary L. Carner, 60, of 1664 Washington St., reported Wednesday the theft of tools worth $500 that occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday at 1690 Elm St.

The Dodge Street Hy-Vee reported Wednesday the theft of a $10,000 trailer-mounted smoker that occurred sometime between 8 a.m. Aug. 9 and noon Aug. 13.

