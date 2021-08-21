The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Jesse L. Kirchner, 27, of Galena, Ill., was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
Hannah M. Gadient, 25, of 2827 Pennsylvania Ave., No. 9, was arrested at 2:04 a.m. Friday at the intersections of Green and Finley streets on charges of operating while under the influence, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of cocaine.
Tanie A. Wilkinson, 32, no known address, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Thursday at the Central Avenue and East 14th Street intersection on charges of public intoxication, interference with official acts and assault of a peace officer. Court documents state Wilkinson assaulted Officer Sade Pointer.
Neely M. Burns, 42, of 1009
1/2
Garfield Avenue, was arrested at 12:34 p.m. Thursday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state Burns assaulted Matthew D. Perkins, 44, of the same residence.
Gary L. Carner, 60, of 1664 Washington St., reported Wednesday the theft of tools worth $500 that occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday at 1690 Elm St.
The Dodge Street Hy-Vee reported Wednesday the theft of a $10,000 trailer-mounted smoker that occurred sometime between 8 a.m. Aug. 9 and noon Aug. 13.