Seven Wahlert Catholic High School students stood around a table at Convivium Urban Farmstead’s new location at 2900 Central Ave. on Wednesday, each holding a measuring cup, ladle or spatula.
One at a time, they added rice, chicken, vegetables and sauce to aluminum pans, building teriyaki chicken casseroles that would be distributed by Convivium staff and volunteers to community members in need.
“At the very end, it gets stirred, so you don’t have to worry about spreading it out too much,” Kara Dodds, coordinator of Convivium’s weekly casserole distribution program, told the students.
The students are members of a new service learning course at Wahlert that kicked off this semester, in which students identify community needs and find ways to contribute to possible solutions. Convivium is one of many local organizations with which the group has volunteered over the past few months.
“I just like that we’re able to connect with the community, because a lot of times, high school students just stay in the walls of our school and don’t get the chance to interact with community members,” said senior Lydia Foy, as she scooped chicken into a casserole dish.
Wahlert English teacher Haley Martin was inspired to start the service learning class after learning about a similar course at Western Dubuque High School.
The Western Dubuque class was launched around 2018 as a way for students to help plan the school’s spring and fall service days, according to teacher Cris Tipple.
Initially, the class had just nine students. Now, she teaches both an introductory class and a “Service Learning II” course, which currently have more than 100 students between them.
In addition to their work with the service days, students in the classes complete a plethora of projects, from stocking the school’s food and hygiene product pantry to leading a student ambassadors program that gives tours to new students in the district.
Tipple feels the course’s booming popularity reflects a growing overall culture of service at the school.
“I hope it’s because (students) understand the importance of the work we’re doing and they have that general desire to be of service,” she said, later adding, “I think sometimes high school kids get underestimated and don’t understand the potential of their impact … so this is a way for everyone, including them, to see the impact they can make.”
That was precisely Martin’s goal when launching the class at Wahlert.
“As a Catholic school and organization, this follows Jesus’ teachings … of who we are and who we want to be,” she said.
This semester, there are 15 students enrolled in her course. They have mentored students at Audubon Elementary School, baked cookies for Wahlert staff, visited residents at Sunnycrest Manor, packed boxes for Project Rooted and partnered with St. Mark Youth Enrichment for a variety of events, including a family night at Veterans Memorial Park this week.
Senior Alex Eisbach said connecting with elementary school students has been one of his favorite moments in the class.
“It’s a good chance to help people out and do some good in the world,” he said. “I feel like everybody needs a helping hand at some point.”
Other area school districts also have striven to make service a priority in various ways, even if they don’t offer a specific service learning class. Several schools host Key Clubs, high school divisions of Kiwanis International service club, and student members of National Honor Society (NHS) are required to complete service hours each semester.
At Dubuque Senior High School, students who complete 100 service hours within their four years of high school can earn a silver cord to wear at graduation, through a program the school launched in the fall of 2017. Western Dubuque also uses the silver cord program, and a similar program, called Mustang Service Award, is offered at Hempstead High School.
“Students are really encouraged, from freshman year on, to be working on that silver cord distinction,” said Carolyn Fischer, Senior science teacher and NHS adviser. “I think students had already been involved in some sort of volunteering, but this gives them a form of recognition for that work … and more students are aware of ways in which they can get involved or give back.”
Wahlert students who complete 200 service hours can apply to receive a similar servant cord, and all students are required to complete at least 80 service hours before they graduate, according to the school’s website.
Martin said she plans to continue offering the service learning course and hopes to establish lasting partnerships with local service organizations.
She also hopes the students who enroll in the class will realize that they can make a difference at any stage of their lives.
“A lot of these kids have been really blessed in their lives, and sometimes, they might grow up thinking that’s what everyone’s life is like,” she said. “They’re getting a larger perspective on what the world looks like … and hopefully, discovering the joy in (volunteerism), too.”
