City of Dubuque officials aim to move ahead with new plans for a revamped veterans memorial intended to serve as a springboard for more ambitious upgrades to Chaplain Schmitt Island.
City Council members will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. Among the items listed on the council’s agenda is consideration of again soliciting bids for the project.
In August, the low bid was more than 27% above the $3.2 million budget.
City officials and the Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors are partnering on the proposed work on the man-made island. Later proposed plans include bridge improvements and the installation of an amphitheater.
City staff worked with the DRA and members of the Chaplain Schmitt Island Task Force to scale back the memorial project to fall within the budget. The total cost of the project would be covered by the DRA.
The project would expand the existing memorial plaza and helicopter installation, adding green space, landscaping, lighting and a boardwalk. The Tri-State Vietnam Veterans Memorial located by Miller Riverview Park & Campground also would be relocated to the plaza.
The centerpiece would be a decorative walkway from the memorial to an elevated boardwalk extending over the pond. The boardwalk would lead to a lit, stainless-steel sculpture with an opening allowing plaza visitors to enter it and read a poem etched on the metal honoring veterans.
“It will project light up into the sky at nighttime and symbolize the last moments of (Chaplain Aloysius Schmitt),” said Kevin Lynch, a DRA board member who chairs the Chaplain Schmitt Island Task Force.
Schmitt lost his life in a heroic rescue effort aboard the USS Oklahoma during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.
To fit the project within the available budget, city staff recommend removing an overlook, waterfall fountain, picnic area, entry sign and other elements to be bid separately as alternates to the project.
If the city benefits from a competitive bidding environment and bids come in at less than the $3.2 million budget, the city could select elements to add to the contract award, wrote city project manager Steve Sampson Brown in a memo.
Collectively, those project elements are estimated to cost about $1 million.
Additionally, the city could opt to extend the project completion date from October 2020 to May 2021 and remove a limestone wall, floating water fountain and color concrete paving, saving an estimated $165,000.
If the proposal regarding bids is approved Monday, city officials would hold a public hearing on the project Jan. 6 and solicit bids with the intention of awarding a contract Jan. 21, Brown wrote.
Work had been anticipated to start this fall, with a goal of having a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Memorial Day 2020.
“We’ll be able to move forward and ... it’s still going to be a world-class memorial when it’s done, but it’s a case of what amenities can we afford and when can we get it done because we’re not going to go over budget,” Lynch said.
Lynch called the memorial project a “signature piece” that “sends a message to others that we’re serious about making Chaplain Schmitt Island a destination that can be enjoyed by all.”
Dick Bridges, a veteran who served on the Veterans Memorial Plaza’s now-dissolved board, said he is disappointed at the project’s delay.
“The problem is when we built it, the contractors looked at us as veterans and they gave us a deal, and a lot of patriotism was displayed,” Bridges said. “When we turned it over to the city, I’m afraid the contractors are looking at this as just another city project, and that’s a shame.”
Bridges also wishes the city and DRA would concentrate more on repairs and smaller enhancements, such as adding peripheral lighting.
“I’m pleased the DRA has pledged support ... and I hope they can repair it and enhance it for the future,” Bridges said. “A lot of veterans enjoy being there.”
Retired Brig. Gen. Bob Felderman said “work at any cost is the right thing to do.”
“It’s still a great memorial. It still offers solace to veterans that are still alive,” Felderman said. “If it takes a while to get it done right, let’s get it done right and get it done economically.”