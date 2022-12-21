Officials for a Dubuque nonprofit provided an update on their plans for a state-of-the-art clinic for autism services after receiving a grant from the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s casinos earlier this year.

Hills & Dales officials gave a presentation to board members of the DRA at the DRA’s monthly meeting Tuesday at Q Casino, at which officials also shared the dates on which they plan to accept grant applications next year. In October, the DRA awarded Hills & Dales $100,000 for its planned new facility for autism services.

