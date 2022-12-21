Officials for a Dubuque nonprofit provided an update on their plans for a state-of-the-art clinic for autism services after receiving a grant from the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s casinos earlier this year.
Hills & Dales officials gave a presentation to board members of the DRA at the DRA’s monthly meeting Tuesday at Q Casino, at which officials also shared the dates on which they plan to accept grant applications next year. In October, the DRA awarded Hills & Dales $100,000 for its planned new facility for autism services.
“We make a significant level of impact within our community,” said Alex Dixon, president and CEO of Q Casino and DRA. “Given that some of these projects are larger in magnitude, we think it is only responsible to continue to hear from different groups to hear how it’s going.”
Hills & Dales officials announced in October that they had acquired the building at 1660 Embassy West Drive for their $3.16 million facility project, which will consolidate the services provided by Hills and Dales’ two Dubuque autism clinics.
At Tuesday’s DRA meeting, Hills & Dales CEO Jack Mescher said Crescent Electric Supply Co. was in the process of moving out of the Embassy West Drive property this week, and Hills & Dales will occupy that space once the facility is ready.
“We’re looking to have construction started on March 1,” Mescher said. “Our 50th anniversary is in November of 2023. It would be a very beautiful thing to be operational at that time.”
The DRA this year has given more than $3 million in grants to area organizations.
Officials said they plan to discuss the amount they will have available for grants next year at their January meeting. However, they did share dates that they plan to take grant applications.
Mission grant applications, for requests of $50,000 to $500,000, will be open April 9 through 24. Core grant applications, for requests up to $50,000, will be open May 8 to 19.
Dixon also spoke at the meeting about the newly-negotiated lease agreement between the City of Dubuque and DRA. Dubuque City Council members unanimously approved the new lease at their Monday meeting.
The new lease allows the DRA to take $2.5 million budgeted this year to pay off debts and to use it for future development projects on Chaplain Schmitt Island. The lease now also has been extended to Dec. 31, 2055.
“(The lease extension) allows us to take out a 30-year mortgage to help finance this development,” Dixon said. “This is important to our long-term viability.”
