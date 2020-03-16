Federal prosecutors last week moved to dismiss a firearm charge against a Dubuque man after a judge granted a request to throw out evidence, citing an improper search by police during an investigation into a June shooting.
U.S. Attorney Peter E. Deegan Jr. filed an unopposed motion to dismiss a pending indictment against Cameron M. Hatcher, 27, of 1331 Pine St., citing insufficient evidence to proceed to trial.
Hatcher was charged in U.S. District Court by a grand jury with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and drug user.
Traffic camera footage showed a black sport utility vehicle flee the scene after the shooting. The vehicle was registered to a person living at 1331 Pine St., and investigators determined Hatcher had been in the vehicle.
At the home, officers discovered a handgun and applied for a search warrant, documents state.
Hatcher does not face any charges in connection to the shooting.
Prosecutors contend officers were justified in entering the home to ensure anyone inside was safe, that there was no evidence being destroyed and to ensure officer safety while awaiting a search warrant.
U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams overruled the government’s objections. Williams, in his order, wrote the search warrant was based on evidence obtained in violation of Hatcher’s constitutional rights, and that officers’ conduct of entering the home without a warrant or a sufficient belief that it harbored a dangerous person, “was clearly illegal.”