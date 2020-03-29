A Dubuque man accused of sexually abusing a girl he babysat more than three years ago faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a criminal charge.
James G. Perry, 36, of 625 Rhomberg Ave., Apt. 4, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to lascivious acts with a child, a Class C felony.
The girl Perry is accused of abusing was younger than 12 at the time, court documents state. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Perry was arrested in October on a warrant charging second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child. The remaining charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. A sentencing hearing has been set for May 11.
Prosecutors will recommend Perry be sentenced to a 10-year prison term, issued a $1,000 fine, be required to register as a sex offender for life and ordered to have no contact with the victim, according to the plea agreement.
Perry will join in that recommendation, documents state.