A story about the verdict in a high-profile murder trial was the most-read article on TelegraphHerald.com in June.

Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website for the month.

1.) Dubuque man again found guilty of murder for killing girlfriend

2.) Downtown Dubuque brewery buys neighboring property, poised to expand

3.) A life remembered: Platteville health worker pushed aside barriers, filled life with experiences

4.) Chief: 8 vehicles damaged — 3 totaled — as fire spreads through Dubuque parking lot

5.) Low Mississippi River levels keep local boaters landlocked

6.) Authorities ID man killed in rollover crash in Dubuque County

7.) Dubuque-based truck company to open facility in Dyersville

8.) 1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Maquoketa crash

9.) Police: Dubuque man attacks officers, gives K-9 concussion as they arrest him for assaults, chase

10.) Authorities: Man shot another at Grant County bar

