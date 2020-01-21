Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District residents will have the chance to vote on a $2.5 million ballot measure that would finance athletic field and elementary school playground renovations and improvements.
District school board members unanimously approved ballot language for the measure, which will be presented to voters in the April 7 spring election, according to Superintendent John Costello.
If the measure is approved and construction begins in May, facilities could be completed in time for the spring 2021 athletic season, according to the engineering firm overseeing the project.
The district anticipates that, if state school funding remains constant, residents will see no additional tax impacts if the measure passes.