The Dubuque County Disabilities Council plans to kick off a regular series of community town halls with one focused on access to outdoor recreation opportunities for people with limited mobility.

The council approved its draft strategic plan at a meeting Tuesday night — a big step for the group, after a monthslong period of turnover and reevaluation. A top priority is to expand outreach and communication to the public about the needs and services available for people who have brain health, emotional, developmental, physical or other disabilities. The council decided that town halls were the best way to showcase those needs and services.

