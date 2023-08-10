The Dubuque County Disabilities Council plans to kick off a regular series of community town halls with one focused on access to outdoor recreation opportunities for people with limited mobility.
The council approved its draft strategic plan at a meeting Tuesday night — a big step for the group, after a monthslong period of turnover and reevaluation. A top priority is to expand outreach and communication to the public about the needs and services available for people who have brain health, emotional, developmental, physical or other disabilities. The council decided that town halls were the best way to showcase those needs and services.
“We want to know what’s missing in your county that impacts your life,” said Council Member Margee Woywood, about what she hopes to glean from the town halls.
Recommended for you
The council chose to focus on access to the outdoors after a request for input and collaboration by Dubuque County Conservation Director Brian Preston. His department and associated volunteer fundraising groups have made improving accessibility a priority for more than a year, notably purchasing the first of a small fleet of all-terrain equipment known as Action Trackchairs.
Inspired by County Auditor Kevin Dragotto’s collaboration with the Disabilities Council to improve polling place accessibility ahead of the 2022 election, Preston reached out to County Mental Health/Disabilities Services.
Since it would be difficult to properly demonstrate the Action Trackchair during a town hall, the council intends to use a video explanation of its use and availability as a centerpiece for its first town hall, which they expect to hold in spring 2024. Then the town hall could highlight other outdoor recreational opportunities in the county.
“If we don’t have (a chair) there, we would be (at a park) to see it before, to talk about it with Brian,” said County Mental Health/Disabilities Services Director Samantha Berglin. “Then we can talk about it at the town hall. We could start with this, what Conservation is doing, but we can also (feature) this park and this park and this stuff. ... it would be a town hall about accessibility within your county rather than one specific area.”
The council plans to apply for a grant of between $500 and $1,000 to help fund the town halls. It has some reserves if the grant falls through.
Until plans for the town halls are settled, the council intends to spend the fall and winter bolstering its online presence. The council wants to be involved in community conversations and become more aware of other county businesses that could benefit from its input.
These latest signs of progress come about one year after the council released the findings of its first major initiative — a countywide survey of people with lived experience with disabilities about needs and services. That survey found extensive needs for improvement in accessibility.
Former Mental Health/Disabilities Services Coordinator Ann Cameron Williams left her position about one year ago. Months later, Mental Health/Disabilities Services of the East-Central Region CEO Mae Hingtgen told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors that the council had been at a loss about how to continue because it had intentionally operated without officers or internal hierarchy for its first year.
Since then, numerous members have resigned or did not renew their memberships when their terms expired. As of Wednesday, the council had eight vacancies, according to the Dubuque County website. Most positions are reserved for people with disabilities or with lived experience of disabilities, typically meaning they have a loved one with disabilities.
Council Member Matthew Kennedy, a special education teacher with Dubuque Community Schools, who chaired Tuesday’s meeting — said he is more hopeful now that the council has some vision and is finalizing its long-term strategy.
“This is the 10,000-foot view,” he said of the group’s draft strategic plan. “If we decide that ‘This quarter, we’re going to focus on our community outreach,’ we will drill down and do X, Y or Z to achieve that. But I think we’re ready to go.”