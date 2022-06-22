A program to improve the flood resiliency of Dubuque homes helped more than 300 residences in six years.
The Bee Branch Healthy Homes Resiliency Program, which ended earlier this month, used federal funds to make improvements to 307 housing units for low- and moderate-income residents. The work included installing flood resiliency equipment and replacing property previously damaged by flooding.
Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger presented the final results of the program to City Council members this week, calling it a success.
“This was an extremely large undertaking,” she said. “It took the entire city and all departments to make this happen.”
The program began in October 2016 after the city was awarded $31.5 million in disaster resiliency funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
While most of those funds went toward infrastructure improvements to mitigate flooding in the Bee Branch Watershed, about $8.9 million was set aside to make flood resiliency improvements to individual households. The entirety of that funding now has been spent.
While the city initially planned to improve 275 housing units in the Bee Branch Watershed, Steger said there was enough funding to exceed that target. In addition to addressing single-family units, the program also improved housing complexes and apartment complexes.
Homes participating in the program underwent a variety of work. Some had exterior and structural repairs and renovations, including removing basement stairways or repairing deteriorating walls. Other homes received new equipment to prevent flooding, such as sump pumps and gutters. Some projects replaced furnaces and water heaters that were damaged by flooding.
Linda and Dale Wlochal have lived in their home on Central Avenue for 35 years and previously experienced flooding in their basement. Since the installation of a sump pump and new gutters four years ago, the basement has not flooded once, Linda said.
“What they did was great,” she said. “We haven’t had any problems since they did all that work.”
Steger said staff at the city’s Housing and Community Development Department already have seen the positive impact of the program. Since 2018, the city has not received any reports of flooded households.
Steger said families participating in the program also were visited by “home advocates” who performed needs assessments with the residents and helped connect them with city and nonprofit services related to health care, education, child care and other needs.
“Each unit got a year’s worth of a home advocate to help them overcome those barriers and be resilient for the next time something comes up,” Steger said.
City Council members praised the program, calling it a major accomplishment for the city.
“The whole city ought to be proud,” Council Member David Resnick said. “So many people were helped.”
Council Member Danny Sprank, who lives in the Bee Branch Watershed, said the program helped many of his neighbors.
“The fact that so many of us don’t have water in our basements is such a huge accomplishment,” he said. “Three hundred and seven units is a monumental number.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he often is asked by officials from other cities about the program and its success.
“This is the main thing that people talk about,” he said. “It is something that has us recognized throughout the country.”
Steger said there is still work to be done, however. The city has identified about 1,000 households not assisted by the program that are at a regular risk of flooding caused by heavy precipitation.
Steger said she intends to continue seeking other local, state and federal funding sources to continue the program.
“We still have applicants that have not been served,” she said.
