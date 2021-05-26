A Dubuque man this week pleaded guilty to all charges stemming from a 2019 crash that killed a woman and her unborn child.
John E. Hoffman, 71, entered the pleas in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of homicide by vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle. His sentencing hearing is set for July 19.
The current plea agreement recommends that Hoffman be sentenced to 25 years in prison and pay more than $3,000 in victim restitution, according to court documents.
The Nov. 9, 2019, crash killed Hannah Ruggeberg, 20, of Bellevue, Iowa, who was 28 weeks pregnant, and seriously injured her 3-year-old passenger.
Police said Hoffman was intoxicated when he was driving north in a southbound lane on U.S. 52 near Bradel Cove Road and struck Ruggeberg’s vehicle.
A Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported hearing him say “he had consumed 10 beers that afternoon,” according to court documents. Hoffman’s blood alcohol content measured 0.135% two hours after the crash, well above the legal driving limit of 0.08%.