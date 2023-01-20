In an effort to boost revenue, the City of Dubuque is increasing the number of hours city employees spend monitoring parking meters and writing tickets.

City Council members this week voted unanimously to eliminate three of the city’s six part-time parking enforcement officer positions and replace them with two full-time positions.

