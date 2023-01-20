In an effort to boost revenue, the City of Dubuque is increasing the number of hours city employees spend monitoring parking meters and writing tickets.
City Council members this week voted unanimously to eliminate three of the city’s six part-time parking enforcement officer positions and replace them with two full-time positions.
The city currently employs five part-time parking enforcement officers -- all of whom work less than 30 hours per week -- while a sixth position has remained vacant for more than a year.
As a result, the city effectively is changing two of the positions from part time to full time. Once those full-time positions are filled, city-employed parking enforcement officers collectively will work an additional 1,212 hours annually, according to City Council documents.
The city’s parking enforcement officers are responsible for monitoring public parking meters, along with issuing tickets for vehicles parked in spaces with expired meters.
City Transportation Services Director Ryan Knuckey recommended the move. He said the city is unable to properly enforce its metered parking spaces with only part-time employees, and city officials said full-time positions with benefits will reduce the turnover the department now faces as part-time officers leave for full-time jobs elsewhere.
With two full-time officers, Knuckey said, the city both will boost its parking revenue and assist small businesses downtown by ensuring that nearby parking spots do not remain occupied for prolonged periods of time.
“It keeps people honest downtown,” he said. “It keeps our downtown cleaner and flowing in a positive way for the city.”
Even with the elimination of three part-time positions, the hiring of two full-time officers will cost the city an additional $45,591 annually. Knuckey said after the council meeting that he is determining whether the Transportation Services Department has enough leftover funds budgeted in the current fiscal year to fill the positions immediately or if the department must wait until funds become available in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.
A schedule provided to City Council members shows that the current roster of five part-time officers has several gaps in parking coverage. On Mondays through Fridays, for instance, residential districts are not monitored by parking enforcement officers at all.
Knuckey said that when the two full-time parking enforcement officer positions are filled, the city will be able to monitor parking meters at all times that they are active, which the city hopes will boost parking ticket revenue.
The city's annual parking ticket revenue has seen a significant drop since the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of tickets issued has fallen markedly. In fiscal years 2018 and 2019, parking ticket revenue surpassed $350,000. Since fiscal year 2020, parking ticket revenue has not managed to break $260,000. Knuckey said current parking ticket revenues for fiscal year 2023 also remain low.
However, public parking occupancy in general has failed to rebound since the pandemic. Recent data collected by the city showed that in September, November and December, Dubuque's city-owned parking ramps consistently were about 30% occupied on average, and a survey of parking on Sept. 15 by the city found on-street parking only had reached 31% occupancy.
City Council Member Susan Farber said she remains optimistic that the creation of the full-time positions will help generate more parking ticket revenue and ensure that businesses have nearby parking spaces available for customers.
"We need to have people who are complying with parking downtown," she said. "I think it will be a great comeback story from the pandemic."
However, a pair of downtown business owners said their customers are not struggling to find available parking.
Jennifer McCoy, co-owner of McCoy Goldsmith & Jeweler on Main Street, said parking spaces outside her business already are monitored well by city staff and that available spots only become scarce during weekend nights.
"We see the parking meters very diligently enforced on our block," McCoy said. "It hasn't been an issue for us."
Dena Kurt, manager at River Lights Bookstore on Main Street, said she also has not heard from customers complaining about a lack of available nearby parking spots. She added that she often provides customers with change to continue to feed their meters while they shop.
"People from out of town get panicky all the time about their meters," she said. "I don't have people saying I can't find a parking space."
