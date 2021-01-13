CUBA CITY, Wis. — A man who murdered Grant County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Thomas Reuter will have his parole hearing on Thursday, Jan. 14.
Gregory Coulthard, formerly of Cuba City, is scheduled to appear before the Wisconsin Parole Commission for a review hearing from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. That hearing is not open to the public.
He received a life sentence in 1990 after a jury convicted him of first-degree intentional homicide for fatally shooting Reuter. Coulthard became eligible for parole after 25 years. In 2015, the commission denied his release and deferred his next parole hearing until 2021.
Reuter’s family continues to advocate against Coulthard’s release and encouraged people to write letters to the parole commission in opposition to it.
A group of Cuba City women have advocated for his release and organized a prayer gathering at the same time as Coulthard’s hearing at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cuba City. The public is invited for a period of quiet prayer for all involved in the case.