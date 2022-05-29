‘Milk House’ plan clears initial zoning hurdle
A proposed deli, grocery store and bakery at a historic Dubuque building passed its first regulatory hurdle on Thursday.
City Zoning Board of Adjustment members voted unanimously to grant Tim Conlon and Roux Conlon-Loar a variance allowing for the establishment of a planned unit development at 620 South Grandview Ave. and 333 Bryant St., the site of the proposed new business.
The Conlons intend to renovate and restore the historic building popularly known as the “Milk House” and convert it into a grocery store and deli, while the existing building will be demolished and a new structure will be constructed at 333 Bryant to house a bakery.
The Conlons sought to rezone the two properties to planned unit development to bring the development in line with city code. However, city code only allows a planned unit development to be granted to properties that are at least two acres in size, and the project site is smaller than one acre. As a result, the Zoning Board of Adjustment was asked to grant a variance.
On Wednesday, June 1, Zoning Advisory Commission members will be asked to vote on whether to recommend that the planned unit development should be approved. That recommendation then will go to the City Council, which will make a final determination.
Brewery opening in Guttenberg
GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Sixteen months after Kathryn Klaes started hatching plans to bring a brewery to Guttenberg, her new business now is opening its doors.
Guttenberg Brewing Co., 530 S. First St., opened to the public on Friday, offering patrons a variety of locally made brews, along with Midwest beers and other beverages.
“I hope that it’s a good gathering place for the community,” Klaes said.
The brewery stands at the corner of South First and Schiller streets in Guttenberg, boasting an outdoor patio that will serve the business during the summer tourism season. Inside, customers are greeted by a large, open room with a mix of high-top and regular tables, with the bar set in the corner.
Klaes, who will serve as both the owner and brewer for Guttenberg Brewing Co., will have several of her own beers on tap, including an oatmeal stout, a raspberry tart, an amber beer, a white IPA and an Irish red.
man gets 35 years for sex crimes
A Dubuque County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually abusing a child who was younger than 10 at the time.
Jake R. Skahill, 28, of Farley, Iowa, was given the sentence Wednesday in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor and enticing a minor.
“I do believe that the harm that has been suffered for this young lady is immense,” said Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley while ordering Skahill’s sentence. “I’ve said it before. You can continue to believe it didn’t happen, but she testified over and over and over again about what happened.”
Skahill was found guilty on the charges for a second time during a four-day jury trial in April. The jury found him not guilty of indecent exposure.
Dubuque County board examines ATV/UTV rules
A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday voiced support for a plan to continue to allow ATVs/UTVs on county roads with longer hours and fewer banned roads.
All three supervisors support extending the county’s ordinance for all-terrain and utility vehicles past its original “sunset date” of June 30.
Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Jay Wickham also agreed at Monday’s meeting to make some changes requested by ATV/UTV users, while Super-visor Ann McDonough wanted to continue with the current ordinance and take more time to consider changes.
Members of the groups described their desired changes during a public hearing.
Dubuque County ATV/UTV Alliance President Dale Leslein said the top priority was to allow operation later than the current cutoff of sunset each day.
Donations pour in for Bradley-Hein race
Recently filed campaign finance reports show significant fundraising by two Republicans vying for an area seat in the Iowa House of Representatives and some uncontested candidates building up cash for the general election.
Campaigns for state and county races recently had to report financial activity to the state for the period from Jan. 1 to May 14. The primary elections will be held on June 7.
As one of the most hotly contested primaries in the state, the Republican fight for House District 66 — covering all of Jones County and most of Jackson County — drew the biggest influx of funds in the period. Incumbent Iowa Reps. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, and Lee Hein, R-Monticello, are facing off in the primary.
Hein received $35,625 in the period — $22,825 from individuals and $12,800 from political action committees.
Bradley received $30,187 in the period — $29,387 from individuals and $800 from political action committees.
Former county treasurer, 2 others sentenced in prostitution sting
A former Dubuque County treasurer was among three more men sentenced to probation in connection with a prostitution sting.
Former County Treasurer Randy L. Wedewer, 60, of Epworth, Iowa, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to one year of informal probation after pleading guilty to a charge of prostitution.
Wedewer also was granted a deferred judgment by Iowa District Associate Judge Stephanie Rattenborg. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Kevin V. Stanton, 63, of Cuba City, Wis., was sentenced to two years of informal probation by Iowa District Associate Judge Mark Hostager after pleading guilty to prostitution.
Joshua J. Vondran, 40, of Epworth, was sentenced to two years of probation and given a deferred judgment by Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter after pleading guilty to prostitution.
Both Wedewer and Stanton must pay an $855 civil penalty and a $1,000 human trafficking surcharge. Vondran must pay a $2,500 civil penalty and a $1,000 human trafficking surcharge.
