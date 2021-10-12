Sorry, an error occurred.
CUBA CITY, Wis. — After the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 event, the annual Cuba City Toy Show will return this week for its 18th year.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Banfield’s Swiss Haus, 273 N. Hollow Road in Cuba City, according to a press release.
Proceeds will support local charities. Admission is $2 for people 13 years and older. For more information, call Earl Kaiser at 608-568-3867.
