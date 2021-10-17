October marks a trio of anniversaries of Dubuque cold-case homicides that continue to frustrate investigators.
Jimmy Richardson, 21, of Freeport, Ill., was shot and killed on Oct. 4, 2015. Marlon T. Barber Jr., 15, was fatally shot while in the area of Jackson and East 21st streets on Oct. 20, 2012. Kenny Joe Johnson, 14, was found dead on Oct. 10, 1987, in Maus Park. It later was determined he had been sexually assaulted and died by manual strangulation.
Lt. Ted McClimon said Dubuque police believe answers to all three unsolved murders exist — they just remain outside the reach of authorities at this time.
“We continue to review things and look at things, and periodically, we might still get a phone call (with a potential tip),” McClimon said.
Richardson’s body was found at about 11 p.m. Oct. 4, 2015, in a yard behind 707 and 709 Rhomberg Ave. He died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Meanwhile, Barber was shot in the chest and stomach as he left a party at 11:50 p.m. Oct. 20, 2012. He died from his injuries during the ambulance ride to a local hospital.
“The biggest thing with (the Richardson and Barber cases) is somebody knows something,” McClimon said. “Somebody knows what took place, or may have heard something, and has specific, detailed information. We have identified, depending on the case, a fair number of people that may be witnesses. We just need people to cooperate and provide that information.”
The information could help prosecutors bring charges. It also could help the families of the victims.
“Maybe it could bring some closure for those families,” McClimon said. “For people who have that information, think about these families.”
Johnson’s death marks the Dubuque department’s oldest unsolved case that is still actively investigated.
A fisherman discovered Johnson’s body rolled in an orange carpet in Dubuque’s Maus Park. An autopsy indicated he was sexually assaulted and strangled, which a medical examiner believed occurred between 10 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 9, 1987.
Johnson had been living at a Hillcrest Family Services youth facility and had run away the day prior.
Authorities collected DNA evidence and tested it against suspects and their family members, but they have not found a match.
“(That case) is a little bit tougher because 34 years have passed,” McClimon said. “But there are still investigative steps that we’re hopeful prove fruitful for us.”
In August, police announced that they were seeking information regarding a former East Dubuque, Ill., man, Eugene F. Lewis, in connection with Johnson’s slaying. Lewis was a transient in the late 1980s. He died in 2002 in Minneapolis at the age of 54.
“We continue to ask anyone who knew Lewis or has information about him to contact (Dubuque investigator) Cpl. Chris Gorrell,” McClimon said. “Hopefully, there’s somebody out there who comes forward with information. Time makes it more difficult.”