Third-grade teachers at Audubon Elementary School Tracy Potts (left) and Jan Miller move a file cabinet into their new classroom after the school was renovated.

A nearly $1 million renovation project transformed a Dubuque elementary school 20 years ago.

The August 2002 completion of a project at Audubon Elementary added classroom walls, doors and windows to the school, which previously had almost no classroom walls, doors or windows.

