A nearly $1 million renovation project transformed a Dubuque elementary school 20 years ago.
The August 2002 completion of a project at Audubon Elementary added classroom walls, doors and windows to the school, which previously had almost no classroom walls, doors or windows.
Audubon had been constructed in 1973 as an “open concept” school.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the renovation in its Aug. 15, 2002, edition.
AUDUBON LIKE A ‘NEW SCHOOL’
The school building that Audubon teachers and staff left in June looked vastly different from the building they happily returned to this week.
Audubon Elementary teachers and staff on Wednesday began moving items and furniture back into their classrooms after a two-month, nearly $1 million renovation at the school.
The project added classroom walls, doors and windows to the 29-year-old school, which previously had almost no classroom walls, doors or windows.
“The teachers were wearing big smiles. The movers were wearing big smiles. Everywhere you look, you see smiles,” said School Board Member Donna Bauerly, who visited Audubon on Wednesday to see the changes. “It’s like a brand new school. It’s very impressive.”
Audubon was built in 1973 as an “open concept” school. There were no walls or doorways between most of the classrooms, and none of the classrooms had windows.
The $970,000 renovation, which began June 5 and was finished this week, built walls and doorways for the school’s classrooms and added a dozen windows. The project also added new lighting, a geothermal heating and cooling system and addressed fire and safety codes.
The project, completed by Klauer Construction, was paid for with physical plant and equipment levy funds.
“They tore out almost the entire inside of that building except for the gymnasium,” said Joe Link, the district’s executive director of finance and business services. “It was a good-sized project to be done in a very short period of time, and they did a great job. The project went extremely well.”
Audubon Principal Kay Helbing and district officials expect the changes to improve the learning environment by making things quieter in the classrooms.
“In most cases before, we didn’t have actual walls. We just had dividers or bookcases,” Helbing said. “This is a definite learning environment improvement.”
Bauerly said the project was on the district’s wish list for a long time.
“I think we put the quality into this school that we need to make it last,” she said. “It’s going to make a huge difference.”
Audubon teachers and staff are thrilled with the renovation, Helbing said.
“I can’t wait for the parents and students to see it,” she said. “Everyone is excited.”
