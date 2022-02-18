Closing arguments were delivered and jurors started deliberations Thursday in a civil trial for a Dubuque firefighter who said she experienced sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation at work.
Jami Boss is suing the City of Dubuque and Fire Chief Rick Steines. Boss has worked for the fire department since 2011 and now is a fire equipment operator.
Boss filed the lawsuit in September 2020, alleging that she suffered years of sexual harassment while working as a firefighter. She also accused the city of violating the Iowa Civil Rights Act for sex discrimination and retaliation.
Opening arguments in the trial were delivered on Feb. 8 at the Dubuque County Courthouse. The jury did not reach a verdict Thursday and will continue deliberations today.
During closing statements on Thursday, attorneys on both sides painted different pictures of the evidence presented throughout the eight-day trial.
Paige Fiedler, an attorney for Boss, spoke at length about all employees’ rights to a safe and positive work environment — something she said Boss did not experience in the fire department.
“This case is about all the barriers (for female firefighters),” she said. “Maybe some of them just came about because, from the very beginning, the system was set up and designed for firefighters that are male.”
But Les Reddick, one of the attorneys representing the City of Dubuque and Steines, told the jury to think about whether the actions brought up during the trial fit the definition of harassment, discrimination or retaliation.
“Those terms have been thrown around a lot,” he said. “... Those words pop up not because it’s harassment, but because it’s something you simply don’t like.”
Fiedler spoke about the male-centric atmosphere she said existed in the Dubuque Fire Department, which included pornographic materials stashed in and on display at fire stations.
She said female firefighters reaching into a closet for cleaning supplies at one of the fire stations would come across pornographic magazines and naked photos of women.
“The guys were used to working together in an atmosphere that, frankly, at times felt more like a fraternity house than a place of public employment,” she said.
Fiedler also spoke about issues with bathrooms at the fire stations, which she said didn’t have locks on the doors. She said Boss once had a male colleague walk in on her pumping breast milk for her baby in the bathroom because the station did not have a place for her to do so in private.
Reddick said a letter previously submitted to the city attorney’s office on Boss’ behalf complained about the bathrooms, but he said that situation was later rectified.
Boss also was repeatedly investigated regarding whether she met the fire department’s residency requirement, Fiedler said. Staff requested a log of when Boss stayed at her Dubuque home and took photos of her car and house.
While Boss bought a house in Dubuque, Fiedler said, her husband owned and lived on a farm in Wisconsin. She said higher-ups at the department knew about the farm and said they were OK with Boss traveling there so long as Dubuque was her primary residence.
Reddick said Steines asked for the log after receiving anonymous questions about Boss’ residency and that the matter was dropped after the log was received. He added that asking for the log doesn’t qualify as discrimination or harassment.
Reddick also read from a letter written by Steines to Boss following a meeting between them.
“‘In our recent meeting, you stated you have been harassed,’” Reddick read from the letter. “‘Please provide me with details of any such incidents so I can investigate. I will not tolerate sexual harassment.’”
“He could not have been any more clear,” Reddick said.
Fiedler also stated that, when Boss was eligible to be promoted to her current position, a new practical exam was required for promotions. After taking the exam, Boss was passed up for promotion multiple times, Fiedler said.
Reddick said the practical exam was in the works for a year before Fire Department staff were told about it, so it in no way was created to prevent Boss from being promoted. Boss eventually was promoted to her current position.
“Our view of it is, she was promoted,” Reddick said. “She certainly was never demoted. She was never disciplined.”
Before ending her closing statement, Fiedler told the jury that members must decide if each of the claims for sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation were proven. If so, they then must decide how much Boss should be awarded for the emotional distress she suffered.
Fiedler also read from a note given to her by Boss the day before closing arguments.
“‘I’m trying to get a bit of myself back, some dignity, self-respect, some confidence,’” Fiedler read from the note. ... “My family wants me back. My family wants me whole.”