Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: Chicken taco or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, fajita blend vegetables and peaches.

Tuesday: Meatball marinara or deli ham & cheese sandwich, baby carrots and pineapple.

Wednesday: Deep-dish cheese pizza or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, steamed peas and strawberry applesauce.

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup with sunbutter & jelly sandwich or deli turkey & cheese sandwich, steamed carrots and grapes.

Friday: Pancakes with sausage patty or sunbutter & jelly sandwich, potato triangle and orange juice.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: Popcorn chicken with roll or shredded pork sandwich, mashed potatoes and peaches.

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo with garlic breadstick or inferno burger, baby carrots and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: Nachos with queso or hot ham & cheese croissant sandwich, garden salad and mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Cheese omelette with cinnamon roll and sausage patty or deli ham sandwich, potato triangle and pears.

Friday: Fish & cheese sub or chicken sandwich, baked beans and pineapple.

Dubuque High Schools

Monday: Walking taco with Spanish rice or chicken sandwich, garden salad and fruit mix.

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic breadstick or stuffed crust cheese pizza, steamed peas and applesauce.

Wednesday: Oven-baked chicken with roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, mashed potatoes and pears.

Thursday: Cheese omelette with cinnamon roll and sausage patty or all-beef hot dog on a bun, potato triangle and strawberries & blueberries.

Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup or spicy chicken sandwich, green beans and fresh kiwi.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Chicken sandwich or hot dog on a bun, baked beans and peaches.

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or buffalo chicken wrap, green beans and pears.

Thursday: Popcorn chicken bowl with roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, mashed potatoes and fruit mix.

Friday: Mini corn dogs with roll or pretzel with cheddar cheese sauce, potato wedges and strawberries.

Wahlert High School

Monday: Popcorn chicken with roll, mashed potatoes and applesauce.

Tuesday: Chicken skewers with bread, roasted sweet potatoes and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Baked cavatini with garlic toast, steamed broccoli and cinnamon apple wedges.

Thursday: Rib sandwich, spinach salad and pears.

Friday: Egg salad sandwich, sweet potato fries and mandarin oranges.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries and peaches.

Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken with rice, steamed broccoli and mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Spaghetti & meat sauce with garlic toast, side salad and cinnamon apples.

Friday: Cheese-filled breadstick, baked beans and fresh apple.

Seniors

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Italian sausage on a bun, mixed beans and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Turkey breast with gravy, dressing and cookie.

Wednesday: Meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes and peaches.

Thursday: Curry chicken thigh, lentil vegetable pilaf and pineapple.

Friday: Cheese omelette, roasted diced potatoes and cinnamon roll.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Open-faced turkey sandwich, corn and cherry crisp.

Tuesday: Smothered chicken, baby bakers and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Roast beef, green bean casserole and peaches.

Thursday: Apple-glazed pork, honey carrots and fruit cocktail.

Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, coleslaw and pineapple upside-down cake.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Roast turkey sandwich, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Roast beef, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Goulash, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Pork steak, dessert and drink.

Friday: Fried cod, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Swedish meatballs, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes & ham, carrots and applesauce.

Wednesday: Ham loaf, green beans and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Roast pork loin, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.

Friday: Chicken salad sandwich, pea salad and peaches.