Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Chicken taco or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, fajita blend vegetables and peaches.
Tuesday: Meatball marinara or deli ham & cheese sandwich, baby carrots and pineapple.
Wednesday: Deep-dish cheese pizza or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, steamed peas and strawberry applesauce.
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup with sunbutter & jelly sandwich or deli turkey & cheese sandwich, steamed carrots and grapes.
Friday: Pancakes with sausage patty or sunbutter & jelly sandwich, potato triangle and orange juice.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Popcorn chicken with roll or shredded pork sandwich, mashed potatoes and peaches.
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo with garlic breadstick or inferno burger, baby carrots and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Nachos with queso or hot ham & cheese croissant sandwich, garden salad and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Cheese omelette with cinnamon roll and sausage patty or deli ham sandwich, potato triangle and pears.
Friday: Fish & cheese sub or chicken sandwich, baked beans and pineapple.
Dubuque High Schools
Monday: Walking taco with Spanish rice or chicken sandwich, garden salad and fruit mix.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic breadstick or stuffed crust cheese pizza, steamed peas and applesauce.
Wednesday: Oven-baked chicken with roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, mashed potatoes and pears.
Thursday: Cheese omelette with cinnamon roll and sausage patty or all-beef hot dog on a bun, potato triangle and strawberries & blueberries.
Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup or spicy chicken sandwich, green beans and fresh kiwi.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Chicken sandwich or hot dog on a bun, baked beans and peaches.
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or buffalo chicken wrap, green beans and pears.
Thursday: Popcorn chicken bowl with roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, mashed potatoes and fruit mix.
Friday: Mini corn dogs with roll or pretzel with cheddar cheese sauce, potato wedges and strawberries.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Popcorn chicken with roll, mashed potatoes and applesauce.
Tuesday: Chicken skewers with bread, roasted sweet potatoes and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Baked cavatini with garlic toast, steamed broccoli and cinnamon apple wedges.
Thursday: Rib sandwich, spinach salad and pears.
Friday: Egg salad sandwich, sweet potato fries and mandarin oranges.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries and peaches.
Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken with rice, steamed broccoli and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Spaghetti & meat sauce with garlic toast, side salad and cinnamon apples.
Friday: Cheese-filled breadstick, baked beans and fresh apple.
Seniors
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Italian sausage on a bun, mixed beans and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Turkey breast with gravy, dressing and cookie.
Wednesday: Meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes and peaches.
Thursday: Curry chicken thigh, lentil vegetable pilaf and pineapple.
Friday: Cheese omelette, roasted diced potatoes and cinnamon roll.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Open-faced turkey sandwich, corn and cherry crisp.
Tuesday: Smothered chicken, baby bakers and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Roast beef, green bean casserole and peaches.
Thursday: Apple-glazed pork, honey carrots and fruit cocktail.
Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, coleslaw and pineapple upside-down cake.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Roast turkey sandwich, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Roast beef, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Goulash, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Pork steak, dessert and drink.
Friday: Fried cod, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Swedish meatballs, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes & ham, carrots and applesauce.
Wednesday: Ham loaf, green beans and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Roast pork loin, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.
Friday: Chicken salad sandwich, pea salad and peaches.