MANCHESTER, Iowa — Sentencing for a Manchester man convicted of murdering a Linn County teenager 41 years ago has been postponed until this summer.
The sentencing hearing for Jerry Burns, 66, in Iowa District Court of Linn County was reset for 1:30 p.m. June 19, for the murder of Michelle Martinko, according to court documents obtained today. Sentencing had originally been scheduled for April 17.
In February, a jury convicted Burns of first-degree murder for the Dec. 19, 1979, stabbing death of Martinko, 18. Her body was found the next day inside her family’s car at a Cedar Rapids shopping mall.
In Iowa, a first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.