Many local Iowa communities are proposing to decrease or maintain their property tax rates as they finalize their budgets for the coming fiscal year.
However, that won’t necessarily translate into lower bills for the city portion of residents’ property taxes.
City leaders said they are trying to keep their tax rates as consistent as possible for fiscal year 2022, both generally and out of recognition for the ways the COVID-19 pandemic has affected residents. However, they also have to balance that with city expenses and aspects of final tax bills that are outside of their control.
Local city leaders are holding public hearings for final budget discussions throughout the month of March. The next fiscal year starts July 1, and under state law, the new budgets must be approved by March 31.
Already, Dubuque City Council members have approved the maximum amount of property tax dollars officials can collect in fiscal year 2022, which corresponds with a maximum property tax rate of $10.0496 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. Similarly, Asbury City Council members recently voted to set their maximum property tax rate at $9.50. The City of Dubuque’s current property tax rate is $10.14 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, while Asbury’s is $9.57.
But the actual amount that residents will pay for the city portion of their tax bills depends on many factors, such as the state’s rollback rate, which determines the percentage of a property’s value being taxed.
For example, the average homeowner in Dubuque — the owner of a residential property valued at $146,467 — would see the city portion of the property tax bill increase by $12.49, despite the rate decrease. That is because, next fiscal year, the state’s residential rollback factor will increase the percentage of a property’s value that each resident is taxed on from 55.0743% to 56.4094%.
The range of factors can make it hard to predict a homeowner’s final bill, said Cascade City Administrator Deanna McCusker.
Cascade officials are expected to discuss a 10-cent decrease to their property tax rate, to $8.85 per $1,000 of assessed value, at a March 22 public hearing.
“How it might impact the residents in town is all dependent on how the assessed value is,” McCusker said. “We may see increases and decreases.”
Maquoketa Interim City Manager Mallory Smith said city officials will discuss their budget plan at a March 15 public hearing.
Officials currently propose setting the maximum rate for fiscal year 2022 at $13.895 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, a 17-cent increase from the current year. Although the increase comes on the heels of the pandemic, Smith said the levy rate is fairly small for a city of Maquoketa’s size.
“What we’re trying to do is maintain a level of services in a cost-effective way,” she said. “It’s a conservative budget for sure. There’s not a single department head that didn’t have to find a place to save some money. It’s been a team effort to do this.”
Manchester city officials have proposed setting their rate at a maximum of $15.58 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, a 26-cent increase, and a public hearing is scheduled for March 22, City Manager Tim Vick said.
Based on that rate and the rollback, homeowners with a residence valued at $100,000 would see a $35.17 increase for the year in the city portion of their taxes, he said. However, he added that still will be an $8 decrease from two years ago.
Vick said the increase will go toward employee benefits such as health insurance, an important factor for those with health struggles in the past year.
“It’s always a difficult balancing act trying to make sure we can pay for the services we provide,” Vick said. “We don’t have the luxury of running into a deficit. Lots of cities try to keep (the rate) the same, but we don’t have control over what the assessed value is going to be or what the rollback is going to be.”
Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said city officials passed their fiscal year 2022 budget at a recent council meeting with a property tax rate of $11.92 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, a 7-cent decrease from recent years.
“(Taxpayers) really shouldn’t see much change at all in the city perspective,” she said. “They might see a little change, but that little shortfall might be made up by another taxing body. The city is just a portion of the tax puzzle. People don’t always realize that.”