SHULLSBURG, Wis. — The rematch went Emmett Reilly’s way.
The Shullsburg Common Council member claimed the mayoral post in last Tuesday's spring election, according to results released today.
He garnered 321 votes to best Mayor Duane Wedige, who received 178.
In 2018, Wedige received 222 votes to top Reilly, who garnered 188, in a contest between two council members seeking the mayor's seat.
The election results also included another incumbent getting knocked off.
Challenger Verne Jackson's 144 votes nearly doubled Jim Paquette's 75 for the seat representing Wards 1 and 3.
Ward 2 Council Member Patrick Heim was re-elected as he ran unopposed.