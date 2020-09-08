Dubuque’s Five Flags Center lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in projected revenue from events that were either canceled or delayed due to COVID-19, according to an annual report released Friday.
The report states that the civic center ended its 2020 fiscal year, which begins on July 1, with $1,214,405 in ticket sales, a decrease of $500,000 compared to the previous year. The report largely attributes the drop to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the center closing March 12, canceling numerous shows and not hosting any events until July.
In March and April alone, the report estimates Five Flags lost $374,000 in potential revenue from delayed and canceled events.
“We’re absolutely no different from any other facility in the United States,” said HR Cook, Five Flags general manager. “When COVID-19 hit, we just kind of went into shutdown mode.”
Prior to the pandemic, Cook said the civic center was projected to spend less than the budgeted $919,551 subsidy the City of Dubuque had allotted for the 2020 fiscal year. However, after the center’s shutdown in March, it was estimated that the city would have to foot an additional $280,000 to cover the center’s operational expenses. In response, the center enacted numerous cost savings measures, including employee lay-offs and furloughs, which ultimately decreased the projected amount to $152,428, bringing the total taxpayer cost to $1,071,979 for fiscal year 2020.
“Cost containment became our number one priority,” Cook said. “All the staff is currently in furlough, and we are minimizing utilities as much as we can.”
Overall, the center held 248 shows in fiscal year 2020, 107 fewer than the previous year.
Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol said he expected the center to perform even worse.
“I looked at the numbers, and I actually thought they were better than what I expected them to be,” he said. “When you consider that everyone has pretty much been staying at home, I think they have done pretty well, all things considered.”
City Council Member Ric Jones said he also anticipated the civic center to lose more money than it did.
“I thought they would be quite a bit worse,” Jones said. “With the doors closed, they certainly couldn’t make much money.”
While the center is still largely restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cook said he hopes fiscal year 2021 sees those restrictions eventually lifted, and people begin to return to the civic center for shows.
“We are going to continue to minimize our expenses until things start picking up again,” Cook said. “We need to make sure everyone feels comfortable coming back.”
Many of the events that were canceled in March and April have been rescheduled. City Council Member Danny Sprank said there is potential for those events to help the civic center get back on its feet.
“I’m hoping they can make a turnaround next year,” Sprank said. “They had some pretty good acts that were coming into town which would have definitely changed their situation.”
The release of the report follows the decision by the Dubuque City Council in July to delay until 2022 asking residents to vote on a substantial expansion of the Five Flags Center. The project sought to demolish the current, four-decade old portion of the center and construct a new Five Flags with 6,000 seats. The project would have required the city to borrow $74.3 million.
City Council Member Brad Cavanagh said the financial hit to the civic center and the delay in the vote caused by COVID-19 were major detriments to Five Flags.
“I think the whole situation has really changed,” Cavanagh said. “It has been a major disappointment.”