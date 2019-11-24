Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Mozzarella breadsticks or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, steamed carrots and pineapple.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic breadstick or deli ham and cheese sandwich, steamed cauliflower and peaches.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Buffalo chicken wrap or cheese quesadilla, refried beans with salsa and pineapple.
Tuesday: Mozzarella breadsticks with marinara sauce or pork tenderloin sandwich, garden salad and mandarin oranges.
Dubuque High Schools
Monday: Chicken fajita or cheeseburger on a bun, green beans and pears.
Tuesday: Lasagna roll-up with garlic breadstick or french-bread pizza, garden salad and peaches.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: Cheeseburger on a bun or buffalo chicken wrap, french fries and applesauce.
Tuesday: Chicken sandwich or pizza burger on a bun, baked beans and peaches.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Popcorn chicken with breadstick, potato wedges and cantaloupe.
Tuesday: Pizza, potato salad and applesauce.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Chicken nuggets with roll, mashed potatoes and peaches.
Tuesday: Cook’s choice entree, green beans and fresh fruit.
Seniors
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Glazed pork with gravy, mashed red potatoes and pears.
Tuesday: Roast beef with gravy, sliced carrots and pie.
Wednesday: Blackberry barbecue chicken, mixed vegetables and chocolate pudding.
Thursday: Closed.
Friday: Closed.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Swiss steak with tomatoes, mashed potatoes and pears.
Tuesday: Cherry-glazed ham, asparagus and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Assorted chicken pieces, mixed vegetables and strawberries.
Thursday: Closed.
Friday: Closed.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Barbecue pork with soup, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Pizza with salad, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Pork chop with sauerkraut, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Closed.
Friday: Fried shrimp, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Cowboy hash, potato wedges and pears.
Tuesday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas and peaches.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, lima beans and fresh fruit.