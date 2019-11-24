Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: Mozzarella breadsticks or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, steamed carrots and pineapple.

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic breadstick or deli ham and cheese sandwich, steamed cauliflower and peaches.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: Buffalo chicken wrap or cheese quesadilla, refried beans with salsa and pineapple.

Tuesday: Mozzarella breadsticks with marinara sauce or pork tenderloin sandwich, garden salad and mandarin oranges.

Dubuque High Schools

Monday: Chicken fajita or cheeseburger on a bun, green beans and pears.

Tuesday: Lasagna roll-up with garlic breadstick or french-bread pizza, garden salad and peaches.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: Cheeseburger on a bun or buffalo chicken wrap, french fries and applesauce.

Tuesday: Chicken sandwich or pizza burger on a bun, baked beans and peaches.

Wahlert High School

Monday: Popcorn chicken with breadstick, potato wedges and cantaloupe.

Tuesday: Pizza, potato salad and applesauce.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Chicken nuggets with roll, mashed potatoes and peaches.

Tuesday: Cook’s choice entree, green beans and fresh fruit.

Seniors

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Glazed pork with gravy, mashed red potatoes and pears.

Tuesday: Roast beef with gravy, sliced carrots and pie.

Wednesday: Blackberry barbecue chicken, mixed vegetables and chocolate pudding.

Thursday: Closed.

Friday: Closed.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Swiss steak with tomatoes, mashed potatoes and pears.

Tuesday: Cherry-glazed ham, asparagus and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Assorted chicken pieces, mixed vegetables and strawberries.

Thursday: Closed.

Friday: Closed.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Barbecue pork with soup, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Pizza with salad, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Pork chop with sauerkraut, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Closed.

Friday: Fried shrimp, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Cowboy hash, potato wedges and pears.

Tuesday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas and peaches.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, lima beans and fresh fruit.

