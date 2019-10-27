Peosta council accepts mayor’s resignationPEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta City Council members on Monday night had the choice between accepting the resignation of the mayor or backing his request to continue serving.
They chose the former, ending Larry Mescher’s nearly six-year tenure in the position and prompting him to rush out of the specially scheduled council work session.
“It’s unfortunate because Larry was a good mayor,” said Council Member and Mayor pro tem Gerry Hess after the session. “He wants to do the best for the city.”
Council members were in a position to decide whether Mescher would continue serving in his elected role after he sent a pair of emails last week.
In an email to city staff and council members on Oct. 13, Mescher wrote, “I resign!”
Two days later, Mescher sent out another email asking to rescind his resignation.
Those emails came the week after a contentious council meeting and a follow-up work session.
Outgoing Galena superintendent cites ‘resistance’GALENA, Ill. — A Jo Daviess County superintendent cited a “wave of resistance” against him for his efforts to reduce expenditures as a key reason behind his resignation.
“There needs to be an awakening, but I don’t see the awakening coming from within these walls,” Galena school district’s Superintendent Greg Herbst told more than 40 people on Thursday.
Herbst submitted his letter of resignation to the school board Tuesday, requesting that his last day be Nov. 11. During a special board meeting Thursday, he laid out the reasons for his departure in detail.
He said he received complaints from faculty when he tried to take steps such as suspending coaching clinics and reducing the number of football and volleyball coaches.
Brett Noble, a social studies teacher who serves as co-president of the Galena Federation of Teachers, released a statement on behalf of the group following the meeting. Noble wrote that faculty and administration had been “shocked” to learn of Herbst’s resignation via Facebook on Tuesday.
“Tonight, we were all caught off guard to be blamed for Mr. Herbst’s resignation and his inability to move forward with our district,” he wrote.
Manchester zoo owners await judge’s decisionMANCHESTER, Iowa — Both sides are awaiting an Iowa District Court judge’s decision after a six-day civil trial regarding an embattled Manchester roadside zoo wrapped up last week.
Several Iowa residents and the California-based Animal Legal Defense Fund are suing Pam and Tom Sellner, owners of Cricket Hollow Animal Park. The suit seeks to remove the Sellners’ animals and shut down their operation.
The zoo, located west of Manchester, has been under fire for years for alleged violations of multiple animal welfare laws. Some animals already have been removed through the legal efforts of the ALDF, and the Sellners have been cited multiple times by federal inspectors.
Trial began Monday, Oct. 16, in Iowa District Court for Delaware County. Proceedings concluded Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig has 60 days from the conclusion of the trial to issue a decision. The ALDF must file a post-trial brief by Nov. 12, while the Sellners have until Nov. 22.
Dubuque business scores World Series T-shirt contractA Dubuque-based screen-printing business will make its debut on one of the sporting world’s biggest stages later this week.
Tom Rauen, CEO of Envision Screen Printing and Embroidery, said his business recently was tapped to make customized T-shirts for the Washington Nationals’ in-game entertainment crew.
Rauen plans to hand-deliver 50 shirts to Major League Baseball officials this week ahead of the Washington, D.C.-based team’s first home game in the World Series.
“I’ve basically been waiting for 14 years for (the Nationals) to get to the World Series,” Rauen said.
The unique relationship between Envision and the sports club began when the Nationals relocated to the nation’s capital. One of Rauen’s childhood friends had secured a job with the organization, and made the necessary connections.
Since then, Rauen has been tapped to make about 50,000 shirts for the team. Orders usually come in at the beginning of the season.
Platteville council selects new city managerPLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Marking the completion of a two-month search, Adam Ruechel has been selected as Platteville’s next city manager.
The Platteville Common Council approved a contract Tuesday in a unanimous vote.
Ruechel, who is currently the administrator of the Village of Marshall, will assume his duties Jan. 6.
“He’s had experience in strategic planning,” said Council President Barb Daus. “That’s very important as we move forward.”
His experience in housing and economic development and financial analytics also aligned with city priorities, she said.
Under the terms of the at-will contract, Ruechel will earn $107,000.
Platteville’s former city manager, Karen Kurt, departed the position in August after accepting a job in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
7 Dubuque City Council candidates face off in forumSeven candidates seeking four seats on the Dubuque City Council faced off Wednesday night, a precursor to November’s city election.
The prospective council members met for a forum at the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St., hosted by the League of Women Voters of Dubuque. The event was held just weeks before the Nov. 5 election.
Candidates touched on a wide variety of topics, including the importance of installing sidewalks, ensuring city staffers receive adequate support if they feel harassed at work, and fiscal responsibility.