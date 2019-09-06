Dubuque police said a person wielding a tree branch attacked an employee outside of a restaurant early Wednesday.

The employee, Lucas L. Learman, 36, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to police.

The attack occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday outside of McDonald’s, 620 Iowa St. Police said Learman was outside of the restaurant when a “suspect struck him several times in the head with a tree branch, causing injuries.”

“Learman advised he did not know the suspect or what led to the assault,” police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

