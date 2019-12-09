EPWORTH, Iowa — In less than two years, Faith Surface already has made a mark on Western Dubuque High School.
The WD senior helped start a club for girls at the school to support one another, launched an initiative to distribute feminine hygiene products to campus bathrooms and volunteers her time to clean and organize the school’s chemistry lab.
“It’s not extraordinary people who make changes,” she said. “Change happens with ordinary people.”
Since coming to WD for her junior year of high school, Faith has taken on leadership roles around campus, in addition to getting involved in her wider community.
Her teachers say Faith’s determination and uncommon ability to connect with others make her an outstanding role model for her peers.
“She believes that she can change the world, and she will,” said Michele Bowles, a science and at-risk teacher at WD.
During her junior year, WD faculty asked Faith to help start a club aimed at helping female students find a safe space to share their hardships and to push themselves to become better.
Faith helps decide the topics for each meeting and helps moderate the conversations with the teachers in the group.
“We’re all sharing parts of our stories, so there is a very powerful aspect to that,” Faith said.
Renee Wagner, an instructional coach at WD, initially recruited Faith to help start the group, called RISE. She said she was drawn to Faith because of her authenticity and maturity and the ease with which Faith connects with others.
“She’s special in a way that’s not typical,” Wagner said. “She makes everybody feel welcome. She makes everybody feel valued.”
This year, Faith took another step to help her peers by offering to distribute feminine hygiene products to girls’ bathrooms around the school.
Faith had noticed that those products had been kept in the nurse’s office but not all students knew about them. Other students would draw attention for making frequent visits to the nurse, and Faith believed her classmates should have a choice in whether to share that they were menstruating.
“It’s just basically to provide access to everyone, despite socioeconomic background, with the ability to have those things,” she said.
She also has worked on a project to go through all of the cabinets in the school’s chemistry lab, clean them out and organize them.
While there, Faith also takes time to help younger students taking chemistry classes, Bowles said.
“It’s amazing,” Bowles said. “She’s so good at what she does that she can anticipate what it is that either myself or the other chemistry teacher are going to need.”
Faith said she draws inspiration to get
involved from her Christian faith, which pushes her to show love to other people. She also feels driven to pass along the support she has felt from her teachers at WD.
“I have so many people who believed in me that it was hard not to believe in myself, to be like, ‘Oh, I could do these things,” Faith said.