Naomi “Dottie” Regan carried a lot of keys.
The longtime Dubuque resident had small ones and large ones, shiny new silver keys and others starting to rust with age.
But no matter how many keys she kept on her hip or on a chain around her neck, she knew what each of them opened — a carryover from her years as Dubuque Community Schools’ first full-time female custodian.
“I think it was kind of like one of her comfort items, even toward the end,” said Naomi’s daughter Kelli Brown. “She’d always have keys around her, and she always had her guardian angel pendant above the sun visor in her car.”
Naomi died May 7 at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. She was 85.
She was born April 21, 1938, in Iowa City to Emmett and DeEtta (Oliver) Kelley. She grew up in East Dubuque, Ill., with six siblings, and overcame a childhood injury that left her temporarily unable to walk.
Growing up in the shadow of the Great Depression, Naomi learned the importance of perseverance from her father, who worked a wide variety of jobs to support the family — even those shirked or avoided by other workers.
“Growing up around the Great Depression, things were just different than they are now,” said Naomi’s son, Dan Regan. “Times were simpler. You worked hard. You disciplined your children, and you took care of family.”
Naomi later moved to Dubuque after marrying her husband, Frank Regan, on April 14, 1956. They were married 47 years before Frank’s death in 2003, and they had three kids — Dan, Lorraine and Kelli.
Naomi and Frank both worked full time — Naomi at the school district and Frank at John Deere Dubuque Works.
Naomi took some flak from the male custodians over the years for being a woman in a male-dominated field, but her family said she didn’t let it get her down. She did her job dutifully for more than 25 years and connected with students, many of whom took to calling her “Mom” or “Ma” over the years.
Once, she even helped prevent a fight by placing herself between two students who had gotten into an argument, sternly telling them that they would regret fighting later even if it seemed like a good idea in the heat of the moment.
“Mom was lucky to weigh 110 pounds soaking wet, but she stepped in between the boys, both of them just huge and ready to go,” Kelli recalled. “And she said they both backed up. One of them came up to her later, too, and thanked her for how much it meant that she said something.”
On the weekends, the family spent recreation time together along the Mississippi River or playing cards and other games.
Naomi couldn’t swim, but she loved to fish, and she once jumped into the water with a fishing net to help Kelli catch a fish despite the brand new, special-ordered orthopedic shoes she was wearing.
At home, Naomi was often the one to jump on projects and repairs using skills she picked up from her father early in life and those she learned at work over the years. She would paint, fix drywall or replace flooring, among other projects.
She once took a cabinet-making class just because she could, and she kept busy with doing repairs even after her retirement from the school district in 1998.
“Whatever a handyman could do, she could do it just as well,” said Lonie Brown, Naomi’s son-in-law.
Naomi had a special connection with animals and had several pets over the years, including Prince, a large barn cat with black and tan fur.
She developed a lasting rivalry with squirrels that would make a mess eating walnuts on her porch, and she took to catching them and releasing them in a local cemetery.
“But then she’d feel bad about taking them away from their food, so she’d go back and bring them walnuts to eat,” said Codi Jasper, Naomi’s granddaughter.
One of Naomi’s favorite pastimes over the years was spending time with family. She was particularly close with her brother Neil, and she frequently volunteered at Handicapped Persons Inc., a local nonprofit of which Neil was president for 10 years.
When her kids and grandkids visited her after her retirement, she would rope them into helping her finish puzzles or talking about the books she had read recently.
She was a fan of thriller/fantasy author Dean Koontz, but she was also known to pick up books she knew her grandkids were reading so she could discuss the storylines with them.
Naomi also enjoyed crafting, whether it be macramé, floral arrangements or sewing for friends or family.
“I was riding my scooter down the hill right by her house one time, and I fell off and skinned my knee all up and down, so (Grandma) sewed in a little patch in my jeans that was all sparkly,” recalled Naomi’s granddaughter Kristan Brown. “I remember wearing it to school the next day and feeling so cool.”
Naomi was diagnosed with dementia late in life. The disease’s many symptoms ran counter to her independent nature, and she struggled with having to ask for help on tasks she previously could do herself.
But even when frustrated, she was never mean, and she prioritized her relationships with friends and family right up to her death in May.
“She was very kind and very caring,” recalled Naomi’s youngest granddaughter, Hannah Brown. “She told me once that it takes double the amount of energy to be rude to someone than it takes to be kind.”