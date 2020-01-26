MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Iowa’s decades-old annual bicycle ride across the state is returning to Maquoketa for the fourth time.
The 48th annual Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, known as RAGBRAI, will be held from July 19 to 25 and will include a stop overnight on July 24 in Maquoketa.
The more-than-420-mile route begins in Le Mars and ends in Clinton.
Maquoketa has not hosted an overnight visit for 16 years. Previous RAGBRAI stops in the community were held in 1978, 1994 and 2004.
The RAGBRAI website notes that the entire route, including the towns that riders will pass through en route to overnight stops, will be announced in March.