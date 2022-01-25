Authorities said a high-speed chase Monday reached speeds of more than 100 mph in Dubuque and ended with a crash that injured two people.
Driver Demetris L. Ross, 40, of Platteville, Wis., was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of a broken leg. Passenger Martese D. Ross, 27, of Platteville, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with minor injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities attempted to pull over Demetris Ross’s vehicle because of an outstanding warrant at about 1 a.m. Monday in the 12000 block of North Cascade Road.
“Ross stopped for the officer initially and then fled the scene after officers made contact with him,” sheriff’s department Capt. Ryan Kremer wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
Demetris Ross drove west to U.S. 20, at which time law enforcement lost sight of the vehicle, Kremer wrote. Sheriff’s department deputies then observed the vehicle driving east on U.S. 20 near Swiss Valley Road.
Authorities said Ross continued down Dodge Street in Dubuque, pulling into Plaza 20, then re-entering U.S. 20 and continuing at speeds in excess of 100 mph. He exited the highway at the Grandview Avenue exit, struck a snowbank near Fremont Avenue and collided with a light pole and a tree.
Martese Ross was arrested on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.
Dubuque police Lt. Ted McClimon said criminal charges are pending against Demetris Ross. He was cited with speeding, failure to maintain control of his vehicle, failure to have a valid driver's license, failure to have automobile insurance and failure to use headlights.