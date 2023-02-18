The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors delayed deciding the county’s maximum annual expenditures on Friday, as members could not reach a consensus and consider impacts of a state law change.
Supervisors Wayne Kenniker and Ann McDonough withheld their support for setting a maximum spending level at a meeting Friday, with Kenniker opposing the likely tax increase tied to the figure and McDonough opposing because Kenniker would not support it.
Kenniker agreed to a request from McDonough to develop a spending plan he would support with county Budget Director Stella Runde.
A law signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds this week also corrects a government agency error by requiring county auditors to recalculate valuation rates for multi-residential properties. The law will cut Dubuque County revenues for the coming fiscal year by around $1.1 million but also gives counties an extra month — until April 30 — to complete and file their budgets for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The proposed maximum spending level would require a countywide property tax levy increase of 20 cents, to $9.21 per $1,000 of taxable value, based on current valuation levels. Once the maximum level is set, it can remain unchanged or be reduced, but cannot be increased, as the board finalizes its budget.
County officials have said any tax increase largely would be due to tax cuts and restrictions from the state Legislature. Given those changes, supervisors have agreed to reduce both project recommendations from department heads and proposed wage increases for elected officials.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff was ready Friday to support the maximum spending level recommended by Runde and County Auditor Kevin Dragotto.
“This is just our maximum tax dollar asking,” Pothoff said. “We will go back through it to see if we can bring it down after, because I do not want to raise the levy myself.”
Kenniker, though, wanted to try reducing the tax increase needed to support the budget by drawing from previously allocated funds.
“It’s worth mentioning that there’s a fund which is $2.2 million that appears to have been at that level for a number of years,” he said.
That fund is held for long-term capital projects, Runde said.
“I wouldn’t recommend filling a budget need that’s not capital projects with that,” she said.
Pothoff and McDonough said it was a bad idea to empty a capital projects reserve when they know they have to replace the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system in the county courthouse for an estimated $4 million.
Kenniker said that the county could transfer the funds for now, as he expects an increase in revenues starting Jan. 1, 2024, due to updated property assessments.
Dragotto said any revenue increase from those re-assessments was expected to be capped by further reforms from the state Legislature this session and should not be relied on.
McDonough asked Kenniker to come back with a spending plan he would support, and Kenniker agreed.
“Let’s do that and look at the bare, skeletal system that’s left and see if that’s really how taxpayers want their government to work,” McDonough said. “It is important that you feel like you’re voting yes for something, rather than no against something.”
Dragotto expected to have valuations recalculated based on the law change by around March 6, at which point supervisors will have more information to make budget decisions.
