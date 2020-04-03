ASBURY, Iowa — Although all five Dubuque County Library District branches are closed currently, people without cards now have a way of accessing services.
The district recently released a “virtual library card” to help people keep reading while practicing social distancing.
“We have all these e-books and audiobooks, but people can’t come in to get (library) cards right now, so we wanted to give people access to those,” said district Assistant Director Amanda Vazquez.
The virtual card will provide free access to more than 50,000 e-books and audiobooks and also includes magazines, streaming videos and more, according to a press release.
The virtual cards can be obtained by filling out a form at www.dubcolib.org. The cards will be emailed within two business days.
The card is available to residents of Asbury, Epworth, Farley, Holy Cross and Peosta or cities within the library agency communities such as Balltown, Centralia, Luxemburg and Rickardsville.