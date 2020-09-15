Dubuque casinos observed a sharp decline in gambling revenue last month, providing further evidence that the market continues to face major challenges as it attempts to navigate the realities of COVID-19.
Diamond Jo and Q casinos collectively produced about $9.3 million in gambling revenue last month, a decline of nearly 13% compared to August 2019.
While Diamond Jo earned the majority of the market share, the casino also experienced steeper year-over-year declines. The property reported $5.18 million in gaming revenue last month, a decrease of 16% compared to the same period last year.
Q Casino saw revenues decline of 7.8% to about $4.1 million last month.
Q Casino CEO Jesus Aviles discussed the latest financials this afternoon during a virtual meeting of the Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors. He acknowledged that it is difficult to forecast what lies ahead.
“We just don’t know where this (industry) is going to go,” he said. “We’re all optimistic that it will get better by the day and by the month, but that is an uncertainty.”
Sports betting served as a bright spot for each casino.
Major professional sports leagues resumed action late this summer after multi-month shutdowns, leading to a major uptick in sports wagers.
FanDuel Sportsbook, located within Diamond Jo, saw sports wagers increase from $267,000 in July to $743,000 last month. Bettors wagered $2.23 million at Q Sportsbook in August, more than double the $1.07 million wagered in July.
“We are getting a lot of visitations and a lot of action there,” Aviles said.