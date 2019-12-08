MANCHESTER, Iowa — Despite its relatively modest population, Delaware County ranks high in total 4-H enrollment for the most recent program year.
State data show Delaware County with the fourth-highest number of 4-H members for the 2018 to 2019 program year. The 427 kids in Delaware County 4-H programs rank only behind more-populous Polk, Woodbury and Story counties.
For comparison, Delaware County — population 17,000 — has only 29 fewer 4-H members than Story County — population 97,000.
“We don’t have as many youth to reach, but we still do really well in getting them to join,” said Kenzie Griffin, county youth coordinator for Delaware County’s Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office. “It’s amazing to see how incredible of a program we have.”
When accounting for population density, Delaware County ranks fifth in the state. There is one 4-H member for every 40 people in the county.
In Polk County, which ranks first in total enrollment, there is one 4-H member for every 757 people.
Griffin said Delaware County’s 4-H membership has been on the rise in recent years. Three years ago, membership was at about 390, but active recruiting campaigns have helped raise those numbers.
“It has just kind of kept building,” Griffin said. “We hit that 400 mark, and it’s been steadily increasing since then.”
Griffin insisted that Delaware County’s 4-H success lies in local support from parents and volunteers.
“We have so many adults that care about the program and want it to succeed,” Griffin said. “It’s the leaders and volunteers that go out and get kids involved in 4-H.”
Jill Hoeger has been volunteering for Delaware County 4-H programs for 19 years. She said the program is promoted to everyone, not just children with agricultural backgrounds.
“We try to help the kids understand that there are so many opportunities in 4-H,” Hoeger said. “It’s not just a ‘country kid’ program. There’s something for everyone.”
Counties throughout northeast Iowa ranked highly in terms of 4-H enrollment. Clayton County had the 11th-highest enrollment with 358 members. Dubuque County was 12th-highest with 353.
The lowest-ranked county in the area — Jackson County — ranked 35 with 238 members.
Sara Ludwig, county youth coordinator for Dubuque County’s extension office, said northeast Iowa has strong ties to agriculture and 4-H.
But compared to overall population, participation in Dubuque County is relatively low. There is one 4-H member for every 275 people.
Ludwig said there is reduced awareness of 4-H in more urban and suburban communities, something she and other volunteers are working to remedy.
“A lot of people don’t know what 4-H is about,” Ludwig said. “For us right now, it’s about letting them know that you don’t need to be on a farm to get something out of the program.”
Griffin said she anticipates 4-H will continue to have a strong presence in Delaware County and northeast Iowa. While the program still primarily attracts rural youth, she believes there is plenty of potential to draw in others as well.
“4-H provides our youth with a lot of opportunities,” she said. “A lot of kids thought it was all for farm kids, but that isn’t true.”