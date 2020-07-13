ATV/UTV use

Dyersville City Council members said they will continue to discuss the possibility of permitting all-terrain and utility vehicles on the city streets after reviewing a letter from an ATV enthusiast hoping to see Peosta and Dyersville pass ordinances allowing riders access.

Council Member Mike Oberbroeckling said Dyersville will monitor how recreational ATV and UTV use is working for the county as well as Farley and Epworth over the next few months.

"If it seems to go OK for a while, maybe we relook at it, but I am not ready to do that right now," he said.