DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Gatherings and outdoor concerts might one day be held under a baseball-themed band shelter in Dyersville as a tribute to the “Field of Dreams” movie site.
City Council members recently gave the go-ahead to begin planning for a City Square project near the community market after reviewing band shelter designs from FarmTek. The project would include a band shelter capable of withstanding flooding from the nearby Maquoketa River, picnic tables, walking paths, a bike rack and, eventually, restrooms.
“This is a concept we hope to be able to approach some businesses (with) for sponsorship,” said Jacque Rahe, the executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp. “We mostly want to get people outdoors and connect all of our great development we have right now.”
Rahe said her organization already received a $10,000 grant from AARP as well as a grant for bike racks from Dyersville Area Community Foundation.
Originally, Rahe said the city had a time constraint to get the project done before the “Beyond the Game” festival leading up to the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams on Aug. 13. But after the COVID-19 pandemic started, everything changed.
“I think originally, we were on a time crunch to get as much as we could done by this August, but now, we have more time,” she said. “We will continue to work on different grants. We will continue to look for every funding opportunity we can.”