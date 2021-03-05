Dubuque’s city manager is requesting to hire three employees to head the creation of a new city office aimed at alleviating local poverty.
The proposed Office of Shared Prosperity would be responsible for the recently approved Equitable Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan and would coordinate with local nonprofits on poverty reduction initiatives and collect data on poverty in the community.
City staff presented the hiring proposal to City Council members this week during a budget hearing session.
In order to create the office, City Manager Mike Van Milligen recommended that council members approve hiring a director for the new office, along with a data analyst and secretary. The city also would shift the existing community engagement coordinator position, currently in the Human Rights Department, to the Office of Shared Prosperity.
“In order to create an Equitable Community of Choice for all members of our community, we must look at key performance indicators of community well-being and success, and disaggregate them to ensure that all groups are experiencing the same positive outcomes,” Van Milligen wrote in a memo to City Council members.
To reduce the costs of creating the new office, city staff would alter the existing neighborhood development specialist position, which is currently vacant, to include the duties of directing the new department.
The data analyst and secretary positions, however, would require the city to spend an additional $102,355 to hire employees to fill them.
The budget recommendation states that the new office would be located in an existing city facility, with plans to eventually relocate it to the former fire station building near the intersection of Central Avenue and 18th Street.
Dubuque City Council members have previously shared their support for the creation of the new city office.
Council member Brad Cavanagh said following the budget hearing that the community’s fight to reduce and prevent poverty requires a coordinated effort led by the city.
“There needs to be a central hub where the fight against poverty would be,” Cavanagh said. “It’s a matter of making sure we are sharing in the prosperity throughout the community and making sure nobody is falling behind.”
Council member Laura Roussell also expressed support for the new office following the meeting, saying the city could ensure that local efforts from nonprofit organizations to fight poverty are not going to waste.
“We have lots of great people doing a lot of great things, but there is a lot of redundancy among these organizations and a lot of confusion for people trying to utilize those services,” Roussell said. “With this new office, we can know that we are on the right track.”