A departing Dubuque City Council member has tendered her resignation earlier than expected "in order to allow the (council) more options" to fill the impending vacancy.
Ward 3 Council Member Kate Larson announced today that her resignation will be effective Friday. She had previously announced her plans, but stated that she intended to stay on for a few months before making it official.
The move could allow voters to decide who will fill the remainder of Larson's term, rather than relying on council members to make an interim appointment. The filing period for the Nov. 5 election ends Thursday, Aug. 29, theoretically leaving a few days for prospective candidates to file the necessary paperwork to appear on the ballot.
Even with the earlier-than-expected departure, Larson could remain part of the council until the election. Her peers could appoint her to fill the vacancy until voters have their say.
"I'd be honored to serve the balance of time from now until election day ... by appointment should the council choose to do so," Larson wrote in an emailed statement.