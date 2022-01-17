Sorry, an error occurred.
A story looking back at the life of a 32-year-old teacher at a rural Jo Daviess County school who died this month of COVID-19 was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between Jan. 10 and Sunday:
1.) A life remembered: River Ridge teacher — a ray of sunshine — dies at 32 of COVID-19
2.) Credit union to build at former Shopko site in Dubuque
3.) Authorities ID 2 killed in Jo Daviess County crash
4.) Biz Buzz: Dubuque event center rebrands; gun shop opens; restaurant changes ownership
5.) TH EXCLUSIVE: Dubuque manufacturer plans $14 million expansion
6.) Love That Lasts: ‘Young’ love still going strong 53 years after wedding
7.) COVID-19 cases trigger mask requirement at Dubuque school
8.) Man dies following ‘medical event,’ crash on hovercraft on Mississippi River
9.) Winning ticket for $303,000 jackpot sold in Maquoketa
10.) College wrestling: WD star staying course with Hawkeyes
