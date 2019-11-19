The Iowa High School Press Association recently named the West Delaware High School Hawk yearbook the Class A Yearbook of the Year.
Schools are awarded points for each individual award earned, and the points tallied identify the yearbook of the year in each class.
West Delaware’s first-place honors included: Cover, Justin Grawe and JoAnna Voss; Calendar Design, Isabelle Willey; Division Design, Emily Klostermann and Justin Grawe; Infographic, Reagan Dolan; Sports Action Photo, Paighton Lindauer; Sports Story, Tehya Demmer; and Student Life Story, Kaleah Carter and Illiana Rohlf-McGraw.