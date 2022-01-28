Vehicles fill the lot at Xavier Hospital, just west of the Franciscan’s Immaculate Conception Academy building, in 1969. By 1987, plans were underway to convert the former hospital at 801 Davis St. into a retirement community.
Developers aimed to convert a former Dubuque hospital into retirement apartments 35 years ago this week. It was an effort that wouldn’t succeed for another couple of years.
Opened in 1949, Xavier Hospital once boasted Dubuque’s first intensive-care unit and cared for polio patients in the months before the vaccine’s debut. The hospital closed in the early 1980s after consolidation with the currently named MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
By 1987, plans were underway to convert the former hospital at 801 Davis St. into a retirement community. The initial plans were ambitious and would have resulted in the construction of an eight-story addition.
Scaled-back plans, with a different developer, resulted in the opening of the rechristened Windsor Park in January 1989.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the initial efforts to convert the former hospital in its Jan. 29, 1987, edition.
XAVIER RETIREMENT VILLAGE ON SCHEDULE
Residential retirement centers provide an environment that might help people live longer, says Bridget Kluesner, of Dubuque.
Kluesner is project director of the Xavier Park project that will transform Xavier Hospital into a retirement village. The project is progressing on schedule, and there have been several apartment unit sales, she said. She would not specify how many have sold.
People are interested in the retirement community because they believe it offers a desirable lifestyle, Kluesner said.
Kluesner is busy developing promotional packages, scheduling open houses and working on floor-plan presentations of Xavier Park.
The park, a joint development between Mercy Health Center and Alan Israel, will not be operating immediately. Kluesner, however, predicted that construction could begin by the end of the summer if sales continue as they are now.
The partners announced the project last fall. Mercy bought the hospital in 1981 and closed it the following year. It has cost Mercy $300,000 per year to maintain the nearly empty complex. Development plans call for renovation of the existing building and construction of a new eight-floor complex.
Xavier Park will provide a little city within the city for its residents, Kluesner said. It will contain eight stores, a chapel, dining room, greenhouse and woodworking and craft shops. Residents will be able to occupy apartments in the existing building six to nine months after construction begins.
Construction will begin after 75 of the planned 163 apartment units are sold.