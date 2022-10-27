Even during the last days of his life, Ron Koppes spent his time trying to help the community.
From a bed at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Ron gave directions to his wife, Kathy, and his younger brother, Lloyd Hansen, on local initiatives he helped organize and asked for constant updates on the workings of Dubuque Area Labor Harvest, an organization he helped start in the 1980s.
“He was always asking about what’s going on,” Hansen said. “He still wanted to be involved as much as he could.”
Ron Koppes, 76, of Dubuque, died Sunday. His death likely stemmed from complications of his longtime battle with diabetes, Kathy said.
Ron was born in Dubuque and married Kathy when he was 23. In his free time, he liked playing cards and watching old Westerns — both of which he rarely had time for since most of his days were spent helping in the community.
Ron worked tirelessly to advocate for workers’ rights throughout his life, Hansen said. The Dubuque native spent the first 20 years of his career at local outboard motor manufacturer Eska Company Inc., where he helped organize workers to join a local union.
His commitment to supporting unions only grew from there.
Ron served as president of three unions over the years — International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 1238, Dubuque Metal Trades Council and Dubuque Federation of Labor. He served as a delegate for Iowa Federation of Labor and Iowa State Council of Machinists.
“He committed himself to all unions,” Kathy said. “It was something he was always very passionate about.”
From 1984 to 2014, Ron served as the labor liaison for United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States, bringing in local unions to support and partner with the nonprofit.
Danielle Leibfried, president and CEO of the local United Way, said Ron helped establish many ongoing relationships her organization maintains with local labor unions.
“Ron helped establish some of those integral relationships,” Leibfried said. “He went to those employers and those labor representatives and told them about the importance of United Way.”
In 2015, Ron was inducted into the Dubuque Area Labor Hall of Fame.
Ron committed many years to public service, holding seats on the Dubuque County Zoning Board of Adjustment and the Dubuque Regional Airport Commission, along with assisting local nonprofits.
More than any initiative though, Kathy said, Ron was most devoted to Dubuque Area Labor Harvest, a food pantry run by current and former union members. As one of the pantry’s founders, Ron saw its worth to the community and to local workers, and he wanted to ensure it continued into the future.
Tom Townsend, treasurer for the labor harvest and business manager for International Brotherhood of Electric Workers Local 704, described Ron as the guy “who was always there,” willing to help out however he could to make a new initiative successful.
“If you had any meeting at any time, he would be there,” Townsend said. “He was stubborn, but if you needed anything, he was there to help.”
