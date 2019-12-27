MANCHESTER, Iowa — A new Casey’s convenience store and truck stop recently opened near a heavily traveled intersection in Manchester.
The store at 1305 W. Commercial St. is located near the interchange of U.S. 20 and Iowa 13. It features 12 gas pumps, along with three diesel pumps and a large concrete area for overnight stops for semi-tractor trailer drivers.
The store will be open 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
“This location is ideal,” said Blaine Miller, area supervisor of Casey’s General Stores. “We built our first truck stop in Cedar Rapids 10 years ago. Through acquisitions and store development, we keep adding to that part of our business.”
With the opening of the new store, the Casey’s store on West Main Street in Manchester closed.