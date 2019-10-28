A team from a monthly Chinese periodical recently visited southwest Wisconsin as part of a tourism promotion and marketing effort.

The president and editor in chief, photo editor, photographer and feature editor from Chinese National Geography, a publication comparable to National Geographic, visited Driftless-area sites along the Mississippi River, including the Cassville Ferry, Wyalusing State Park and the City of Prairie du Chien.

The Chinese team intends to write a story about their visit to the region, according to Drew Nussbaum, regional tourism specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

China Pro, a Chicago marketing firm that represents and promotes states within the Great Lakes region in China, assisted with trip arrangements.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags