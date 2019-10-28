A team from a monthly Chinese periodical recently visited southwest Wisconsin as part of a tourism promotion and marketing effort.
The president and editor in chief, photo editor, photographer and feature editor from Chinese National Geography, a publication comparable to National Geographic, visited Driftless-area sites along the Mississippi River, including the Cassville Ferry, Wyalusing State Park and the City of Prairie du Chien.
The Chinese team intends to write a story about their visit to the region, according to Drew Nussbaum, regional tourism specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
China Pro, a Chicago marketing firm that represents and promotes states within the Great Lakes region in China, assisted with trip arrangements.