PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — As the temperature dipped to a bitter 22 degrees Thursday night, all that sheltered a few University of Wisconsin- Platteville students from the elements were large corrugated cardboard boxes.
They burrowed inside, beneath sleeping bags and blankets — by choice —until the following morning.
“I’m definitely going to think about anybody that has to do this on a daily basis,” said Nicole Hall, 21. “It’s still going to be more comfortable than what some people have to deal with every day.”
As participants in the third annual Sleep Out for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness event, the students hoped their exercise would draw attention to poverty and hunger, a problem that permeates college campuses.
“It’s not fair,” said Haley Jahnel, 23, a founder of the sponsoring organization, Pioneer Pantry. “We’re young. We’re trying to figure out life so far, and for us to have to sit there and wonder where a basic human need is coming from, it’s not something we should be focused on.”
Nearly 45% of surveyed UW-Platteville students experienced food insecurity at least once per semester, according to a 2017 study.
Pioneer Pantry offers a grocery service and food pantry for UW-Platteville students. By definition, food insecurity includes reduced quality, variety or desirability of diet, disrupted eating patterns or reduced food intake, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“You suddenly don’t know where your next meal is coming from. You don’t have all the proper mixings to make a well-rounded meal,” Jahnel said. “I know lots of college students that just survive on ramen.”
More than 700 unique users visited Pioneer Pantry in 2018, for a total of nearly 3,000 visits. This year to date, the pantry has seen more than 2,300 visits by about 560 users.
Kyle Feltes, 22, the organization’s vice president, is not surprised that some students struggle. He said several of his friends live paycheck to paycheck or continually ask for money to purchase food.
“College students are often very busy,” Feltes said. “Some have a job that they’re desperately trying to balance with schoolwork.”
Before bedtime, Pioneer Pantry members lured passersby with freshly roasted s’mores to raise awareness of food insecurity’s prevalence.
Both Feltes and Jahnel slept outdoors last year. The weather was cold and they huddled inside their tent as a small campfire burned outside.
“I think braving the cold for even an awareness event says a lot about grit,” said Stephanie Young, a staff advisor to Pioneer Pantry. “They work hard to be a student and do other things in the classroom and study, but … they show a lot of resilience.”