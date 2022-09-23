Results are in from a study commissioned by the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors to investigate a possible replacement of the HVAC systems at the county courthouse and jail, to the tune of $3 million to $4 million.

The current system is geothermal, and pumps water around the courthouse to heat and cool. Just installed in 2016 for $550,000, officials say it is disturbingly loud and so temperamental it is dysfunctional. The current system also does not replace air in the courthouse, which was identified as a health hazard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

