Results are in from a study commissioned by the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors to investigate a possible replacement of the HVAC systems at the county courthouse and jail, to the tune of $3 million to $4 million.
The current system is geothermal, and pumps water around the courthouse to heat and cool. Just installed in 2016 for $550,000, officials say it is disturbingly loud and so temperamental it is dysfunctional. The current system also does not replace air in the courthouse, which was identified as a health hazard during the COVID-19 pandemic.
So, the Board of Supervisors allocated the first portion of the nearly $19 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act, to study the need and the county’s options to replace the systems. Monica Sargent, of Shive-Hattery, Inc. Architecture and Engineering, said the study found the same problems.
“They are very noisy,” she told the Board of Supervisors on Monday. “People will shut off the units so they can talk on the phone or even hold court. When they shut them off, the rooms will heat up or get cold.”
The Board of Supervisors routinely shut the system in their chamber off to hear each other speak, as Supervisor Ann McDonough shared with Sargent.
“The systems are turned off in this room so I can hear you,” she said. “We have towels hanging out of the system in the corner trying to dampen (the air). It isn’t about aesthetics.”
McDonough said her concerns are doubled regarding the courtrooms’ conditions.
“This is the seat of criminal justice and justice in Dubuque County and it doesn’t work,” she said. “(Judges) bring up the cool so the heat won’t be too bad, then encourage jurors to bring coats and sweaters and scarves. Imagine being a defendant when the jury is freezing or intolerably hot.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham wondered if those conditions could be bad for the health of the building and its inhabitants.
“We’ve identified the comfort issues, but do we have risks related to health and ventilation, to too cold and too hot causing damage to the facility?” he asked.
Sargent said there were no risks to the buildings, but that there were to those inside, due to no outside air being brought in to replace air inside.
“Any type of aerosols people breathe just stay in the building,” she said. “People won’t want to stay in the buildings in such poor conditions.”
But, Sargent said the study showed no easy fix to the problem. Replacing the system with another of its kind, which the building is piped for, would leave the noise issue at least.
“Another option is a variant refrigerant flow system, where you run refrigerant through the building and that provides the heating and cooling rather than water,” she said. “You would install smaller units, which are very quiet, in each room.”
But, that would require replacing the plumbing in both buildings.
Shive-Hattery was not asked to find hard costs for the project. Sargent, though, said similar past projects cost more than $3 million.
Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto said he would bring an order to an upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting to contract further design, with detailed costs. Then, he said, he would bring a proposal for the replacement during the annual budgeting process.
